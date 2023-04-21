London Marathon 2023: Lewes man with terminal brain tumour to run race
- Published
A man with a terminal brain tumour is to run the London Marathon.
Dave Evans, from Lewes, East Sussex, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in an attempt to prolong his life.
But according to the 59-year-old, only half of those with the condition live longer than 18 months after diagnosis.
Despite this, he will take on the 26.2 mile (42.2km) race on Sunday.
"It will be emotional, I think. But emotion carries you on," he said.
The former primary school headteacher, who was diagnosed two years ago, has already run this year's Brighton 10km race in support of Albion In The Community.
Helping him train for the marathon is Ros Addison, who leads a running group set up to help people after cancer diagnosis.
She said: "He just said, 'I fancy doing a marathon'. And I said, 'why not'.
"He's done absolutely brilliant. He's joined in, he's been very consistent."
Mr Evans had an original fundraising target of £3,000, but has already raised £9,500 for The Brain Tumour Charity.
Nearly 6,000 people are diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour in the UK each year, according to Cancer Research UK.
Mr Evans has been training with his running partner and friend Nick Prince, who is in remission having had treatment for prostate cancer.
"The running group, for me personally, has been absolutely essential to my experience of going through treatment for the cancer," Mr Prince said.
"And I know it's the same for Dave as well."
