Stone Cross: Four arrested after man stabbed in village
- Published
Four people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in East Sussex.
Emergency services were called to an address in Burdock Place, Stone Cross, at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.
A man aged 56 sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and was taken to hospital, Wealden Police said. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said four people have been arrested and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
"It was an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the wider community", a police spokesman said.
Police said there will be an increased police presence in the area while further enquiries are carried out.
Officers want to speak to any witnesses.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.