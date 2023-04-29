Hastings house fire: Man dies in hospital
An elderly man has died following a house fire.
The man, in his 80s, was taken to hospital following the fire in Milward Road, Hastings, East Sussex, in the early hours of Thursday. He died on Friday.
Sussex Police said the fire was not being treated as suspicious, and the man's family had been informed.
The incident has been passed to the coroner's office while police continue investigate, the force added.
