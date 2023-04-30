Chichester: Man seriously injured after two-car crash
A 25-year-old man has been seriously injured after two cars crashed in the early hours.
He was a passenger in a white Mini Cooper which collided with a grey Toyota Verso on the Westbound A259 in Colworth, near Chichester in West Sussex, at about 01:50 BST, Sussex Police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.
Anyone who saw either car before the crash is urged to contact the force.
