Man avoids jail for attack on police officer in Brighton
A teenager who broke a police officer's eye socket and nose in an attack has received a suspended sentence.
Jonathan Beauchamp, 19, from Old Barn Way, Southwick, West Sussex, assaulted Sgt Alec Barrett in Brighton last month.
Sgt Barrett was on the ground trying to break up a fight when Beauchamp punched him, and then continued the assault.
The suspended sentence was described as "lenient" by the Sussex Police Federation.
Beauchamp was sentenced to a year, suspended for two years, at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.
He admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent at Brighton Magistrates Court last month.
Sgt Barrett said: "I was in a vulnerable position when the man sucker-punched me from a position that I didn't see coming.
"When I regained full consciousness, I looked up to try to work out what had happened as I knew I was defenceless. He then punched me again a few more times in the face whilst standing over me.
"I've been assaulted before, but I now find myself apprehensive about going back to work. It's affected me and my family who now worry about me going to work."
Sgt Raffaele Cioffi, Sussex Police Federation's deputy secretary, said: "This is a lenient sentence for a violent criminal whose cowardly attack on a defenceless police officer left him with serious injuries.
"Sgt Barrett was trying to protect members of the public and was violently attacked for doing so. He was lucky not to have been blinded."
Beauchamp was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work, attend 24 rehabilitation sessions, pay £2,000 in compensation and has been given a five-month curfew between 19:00 and 07:00.
