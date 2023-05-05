Sue Addis trial: Man jailed for stabbing his grandmother to death
- Published
A 19-year-old man who stabbed his grandmother to death has been jailed for 15 years.
Pietro Addis admitted attacking Sue Addis at her home in Withdean, East Sussex, in January 2021, but claimed diminished responsibility.
A jury at Lewes Crown Court had accepted his defence and found him not guilty of murder.
He had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Addis had been living with his grandmother, but fell out with her over his use of cannabis, the court heard.
He was on medication after being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in 2018.
At the time of the attack Ms Addis had been investigating how to get professional help for him.
Addis will serve at least 10 years in jail, and five years on licence if granted parole.
His trial heard he had made a 999 call on the day of his grandmother's death.
Police found Ms Addis in the bath. She had been stabbed 17 times.
Judge Christine Laing KC said while the jury had accepted a plea of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility during a "psychotic episode", Addis retained a high degree of responsibility for the crime.
