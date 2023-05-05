Sussex election results 2023: Labour holds on in Worthing and Crawley
The Conservatives have lost seats at three Sussex councils, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats increasing their majorities.
In Worthing, where Labour was already the largest party, the group took three seats from the Conservatives.
Another Labour-run authority, Crawley, saw the Tories lose one seat to Labour.
Meanwhile, the Lib Dems gained an extra seat on Eastbourne District Council, bringing their total to 19 seats compared to the Conservatives' eight.
Labour also won a seat on Wealden District Council for the first time in 50 years.
Conservative members were feeling "gloomy", according to BBC Radio Sussex political reporter Ben Weisz, as their majorities in Chichester, Horsham and Mid Sussex could be at risk.
