Brighton: Boy, 8, seriously injured after being hit by lorry
A young boy has been seriously injured after he was hit by a lorry.
It happened in Preston Park, Brighton, at about 13:30 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the boy, believed to be aged eight, had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and has been taken to hospital.
Officers have secured the vehicle and are speaking with the driver, and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
