Brighton phone threat stalker jailed for 13 years
- Published
A stalker who police said "terrorised" women with threatening calls has been jailed at Lewes Crown Court.
Ameer Tahir, 41, of Brighton, admitted a string of offences at a previous hearing in January and went on to admit others after more victims came forward.
Police previously said Tahir, of Kings Road, targeted women at all times of the day and night with obscene and violent threats including rape.
Tahir was ordered to serve 13 years - nine in custody and four on licence.
After his conviction in January, police said many of his victims had to change their daily routines, install CCTV cameras and live in fear of being watched or attacked.
Police said they received a huge number of reports from victims during 2022, with offences stretching back to November 2021.
Tahir had called his victims from a withheld number on a mobile phone and then continued to target women while on bail, using a second mobile phone, officers revealed.
He had pleaded guilty to 13 counts of stalking, two counts of sending communication conveying indecent/offensive messages, racially aggravated stalking, failure to comply with the sex offenders' register and possession of a Class B drug.
