Pulborough man faces string of further sexual offence charges
- Published
A 70-year-old man suspected of committing multiple rapes and sexual assaults has been charged with further offences, police have said.
Ian Elliott, from Pulborough, West Sussex, had already been accused of 20 offences including rape and voyeurism.
The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised a further 72 charges - 70 of a sexual nature, Sussex Police said.
The full list of charges will be put to him when he appears at Brighton Magistrates' Court later this month.
At least six male complainants have come forward and are supporting the investigation, a police spokesperson said.
The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1999 and the 2020s in the Horsham district.
During this time, Mr Elliott was a prominent member of the local community and involved in sports and social clubs, the force said.
Among the other charges he faces include grievous bodily harm and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence.
Mr Elliott has been remanded in custody to appear before magistrates in Brighton for a preliminary hearing on 22 May, police said.
The investigation is continuing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who has information.
