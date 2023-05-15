Crawley: Police name victim in murder inquiry
- Published
A woman found dead at her bungalow in West Sussex has been named by police who continue to hold three suspects on suspicion of her murder.
Holly Sanchez, 32, was discovered at about 09:00 BST on Saturday at her home in Oates Walk, Crawley.
A post-mortem found she died from head injuries, Sussex Police said.
The three men, aged 30, 37 and 60 and all from Crawley, remain in police custody after detectives were given more time to interview them.
