Hastings stabbing: Police investigate after woman attacked

There will be an increased officer presence in the town following the attack, police say

A woman has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after she was attacked in an East Sussex seaside town.

The victim, aged 50, was injured at about 19:50 BST on Monday in Bohemia Road, Hastings, police said.

The force is searching for a man who was wearing a black puffer-style jacket and made off after the attack, in the direction of Falaise Road.

It said there would be an increased police presence in the town and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the attack, has been asked to contact Sussex Police

