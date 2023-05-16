Crawley: Man charged woman's murder
A man has been charged with murdering a woman at a bungalow in Crawley, West Sussex.
Holly Sanchez, 32, was discovered with serious head injuries at a property in Oates Walk at about 09:00 BST on 13 May.
Ryan Evans, 30 and from Oates Walk, will appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, Sussex Police said.
Two other men, aged 37 and 60, have been freed on conditional bail, after also being held on suspicion of murder.
Police said Ms Sanchez was from Crawley, but was not living at the address in Oates Walk at the time. Her next of kin are being supported, a force spokesperson said.
