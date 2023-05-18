Sabrina Cooper: Man admits murder of grandmother found dead
- Published
A man has admitted murdering a woman who was found dead at her home in Eastbourne.
Sabrina Cooper was discovered by police in Connaught Road on 18 December, 2022.
During a police interview, Tony King, 60, told Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team officers that he had killed Ms Cooper and admitted murder at Lewes Crown Court.
At court hearings in December and April, King had pleaded not guilty to murder.
He also provided information that led to the recovery of a kitchen knife, which was been identified as the murder weapon, Sussex Police said.
The Sussex Express had previously reported Ms Cooper was the niece of comedian and magician Tommy Cooper and used to run a magic shop in Eastbourne.
It was initially thought that Ms Cooper, 68, had fallen down the stairs, police said. But it was established that she had suffered five stab wounds to her torso, which resulted in her death.
A review of her phone suggested recent contact with King, who was an acquaintance, and he was arrested at his home on suspicion of her murder.
Crime scene examiners found blood-stained clothing in a washing machine and in the lounge of the one-bedroom flat.
Det Ch Insp Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: "Our thoughts are with Sabrina's family and friends who were shocked at this senseless and apparently motiveless murder.
"King admitted the offence in interview soon after he was arrested, but subsequently pleaded not guilty to murder at court hearings in December and April, unnecessarily extending the process for those grieving her death."
King, who had also pleaded guilty to the possession of a knife in a public place at an earlier hearing, will be sentenced in June.