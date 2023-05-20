Sussex fairground family speak out in muddy park row
Heavy rain that left a city park waterlogged was unprecedented, a family who have operated a fairground there for 60 years has said.
Cousins James and Bill Cole have spoken out after a complaint about the condition of The Level In Brighton.
Local headteacher Damien Jordan had complained his pupils were unable to play football there after the fair left it a muddy "quagmire".
Bill Cole said of the rainfall: "We've never had anything like this before."
During the Coronation weekend, he said, a deluge of rain had left the park waterlogged.
This delayed the fair's departure to Victoria Park, in Portslade, as it would have risked damaging the ground, he added.
"There was 104% higher than average rainfall... It was dry when we came on [or] we would have cancelled. We've never had anything like this before," he said.
'Unlucky'
In an e-mail to Brighton & Hove City Council, Mr Jordan, of Fairlight Primary School, had said The Level looked like a scene from the World War One film War Horse.
He added: "The fair being on The Level means the local community have little if any access to the grass facilities for several weeks at different points of the year."
James Cole said it was "very hurtful" Mr Jordan had also said the fair was "pointless" and had put The Level out of action for more than a month.
He said: "We have young people come here with special needs. It's not a pointless fair. All the businesses around here welcome us. It isn't out of action for a month."
The council previously said the city had "been particularly unlucky with the weather" and it would be working to improve the surface as quickly as possible.
Mr Cole added: "There's been a lot of improvement over the last few days and, with a grass cut, it will be fine."