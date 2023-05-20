Byfleet fire: Crews at scene of storage blaze for second day

Firefighters have been hosing down remaining hot spots after putting out the flames
By Nathalie Edell
Firefighters remain at the scene of a large fire which engulfed a storage unit in Surrey two days ago.

The blaze started just before 21:00 BST on Thursday at the Access Self Storage unit on Oyster Lane, Byfleet.

Surrey Fire & Rescue said one fire engine was still there helping to damp down the area.

One man who stored items there said: "All my equipment, all my tools, all my stock has pretty much all gone."

He added: "I don't know about the other side, but that has got all my worldly possessions."

The blaze engulfed the storage unit late on Thursday night

The fire service said staff would remain at the scene into Sunday, and regular inspections would take place going forward.

They said it was too early to tell what had started the fire.

