Brighton man, 19, taken to hospital after reported stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported stabbing in a seaside town.
The 19-year-old man from Brighton was attacked in Sutton Avenue, Peacehaven, in East Sussex, at about 17:30 BST on Friday.
Sussex Police said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
The force said it was treating it as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community and has urged anyone with information to come forward.
