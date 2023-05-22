Hastings: CCTV released by police in stabbing appeal
- Published
Police investigating the stabbing of a woman in East Sussex have released a CCTV image of a person they want to trace.
Investigators say the blurred picture shows a hooded person who may be able to help with their inquiries.
The victim - a 50-year-old woman - remains in a stable condition in hospital after she was attacked in Bohemia Road, Hastings, on 15 May.
A man, 35, held on suspicion of attempted murder was bailed by police.
An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who were also arrested in connection with the stabbing have been released without charge and will face no further action.
Sussex Police asked anyone who recognises the person in the picture or has any other information about the incident to get in touch.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.