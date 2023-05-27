Hastings: New video released by police in stabbing appeal
Fresh video has been released showing a boy police in Sussex want to talk to in connection with a stabbing.
It follows a 50-year-old woman being injured in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 19:50 BST on 15 May.
She was taken to hospital where she was treated for stab wounds but has now been discharged.
Police said the footage shows a boy in his mid to late teens, wearing a dark puffa-style jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
A 35-year-old man of no fixed address who arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail with strict conditions until 19 August.
An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy initially arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge and will face no further action.
Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the person to come forward and are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with relevant footage.