Brighton & Hove: New leader speaks of love for home city
- Published
The new leader of Brighton and Hove City Council has spoken of her love for the city of her birth.
Labour councillor Bella Sankey said her election was "humbling" and the "best moment" of her life.
Brighton and Hove's longest-serving councillor, Les Hamilton, nominated her as leader citing her experience as a human rights and equalities lawyer.
He praised her work highlighting the plight of missing unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.
Labour gained control of the seaside unitary authority in this month's elections.
In her acceptance speech, Ms Sankey paid tribute to her father, who was of Irish and Nigerian descent and who helped build the maternity wing at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, where she was born in the early 1980s.
She said: "My mixed heritage family found a safe and welcoming home here in this city where you can dare to be different. And as a mixed heritage woman, I know that diversity is strength.
"So, I'm proud to be elected as part of the most diverse set of councillors that our city has ever known.
"I love Brighton and Hove. And this city runs through me like a stick of rock."
She pledged to serve every resident regardless of their vote and promised to be "available, accessible and visible".