Lancing: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a wall in East Sussex.
Emergency services were called to Barfield Park, Lancing, after reports of a crash at about 20:15 BST on Sunday.
A 49-year-old local man was treated by ambulance crews but died at the scene, Sussex Police said. His next of kin has been informed.
A police investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash.
Sussex Police are also keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage.
