University of Brighton seeks injunction amid protest over job cuts
- Published
The University of Brighton has sought an injunction amid a week-long protest at plans to cut lecturers' jobs.
A group of students have occupied the vice chancellor's office on the eighth floor of the Cockcroft Building, on the Moulsecoomb Campus, since 25 May.
A statement from the University of Brighton Solidarity Group said it was protesting plans to make 110 lecturers and other staff redundant.
The university said it had tried to engage with the group "constructively".
However, the occupying group said in a statement it had received "threatening" legal paperwork and lack of supplies following an issue with the toilet facilities.
"We have been flooded with sewage and had a 12-hour delay in receiving supplies to clean it up," it said.
"There has been a continued lack of communication from the university."
It added: "Our time here, and the management's response, has demonstrated one thing most clearly - that this university administration despises the staff and students which make this university so beautiful."
'Considerable amount of damage'
A University of Brighton spokeswoman said the number of "masked individuals" occupying the offices had reduced from five to two, and it has sought an injunction.
"The university is aware that a considerable amount of damage has already been caused by those individuals through their attempt to barricade themselves into the premises," she said.
"The university has tried to engage with the individuals constructively and has drawn their attention to particular concerns regarding their health and safety, and pre-existing problems with toilet facilities in the office suite.
"University staff have also been instructed to avoid confrontation and have sought to engage with the individuals in a constructive manner."
