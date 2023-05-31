Littlehampton River Arun rescue sees boys pulled to safety
Three boys have been rescued from one of the UK's fastest-flowing rivers after they were found holding on to walls near a harbour entrance.
Littlehampton's lifeboat was called to the River Arun after they were heard calling for help on Tuesday night.
The children, whose names and ages were not released, were found struggling against currents and offshore breezes and trapped by the rising tide.
They were unharmed, apart from spending time in cold water, the RNLI said.
Simon Tann, from Littlehampton lifeboat station, warned of the dangers of cold water shock, adding: "The RNLI recommends that if you fall in the water or find yourself struggling in the water remember the advice Float to Live. It's simple, it works."
The RNLI said the River Arun was one of the fastest-flowing rivers in the UK and even the strongest swimmer could be swept along by the dangerous and turbulent currents.