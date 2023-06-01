Wealden refuse workers begin strike over issues at depots
Refuse workers employed by Biffa in the Wealden area of East Sussex have begun a strike over workplace and managerial issues at depots, a council has announced.
The strike began on Thursday and is scheduled to last until 25 June.
Wealden District Council said all households in the area may be affected.
In a statement the local authority said that Biffa was in discussion with the GMB union "to try to resolve this dispute".
"The council is disappointed by this decision of the GMB union and, as this is a local issue between Biffa as the employer and the union, we encourage both parties to escalate their talks to avoid potential disruption to waste collection services," it said.
A Biffa spokesperson said: "We continue to do everything we can to address the union's concerns and to reach a resolution that avoids the need for any strike action."
All waste and street cleansing services will continue to operate as normal, according to the council, which encouraged residents to put their bins out on their scheduled collection day.
The GMB union has been contacted for comment.