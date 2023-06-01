Brighton stabbing: Teenager charged with attempted murder
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder and three others have been arrested following a stabbing in Brighton.
A 16-year-old boy from Croydon was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the attack in Russell Square on Saturday afternoon.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition, Sussex Police said.
Det Con Neil Phillips said the incident "understandably caused concern" among the community.
Four teenage boys - a 16-year-old from Peacehaven, a 14-year-old from Polegate and two from Brighton, aged 14 and 15 - have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody, police said.
The other three suspects are on bail.
Det Con Phillips added: "I can confirm we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation."
The force has also appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
