Shoreham air crash: Pilot drops challenge on inquest verdict
The pilot whose plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow, killing 11 men, has dropped his bid to challenge the inquest verdict of unlawful killing.
Pilot Andrew Hill was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter at a criminal trial in 2019.
In December, a coroner ruled all 11 had been unlawfully killed.
The West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner said Mr Hill will now not be making a request for an oral hearing to challenge that decision.
The 11 men died on 22 August, 2015, when a Hawker Hunter plane that was taking part in the Shoreham Airshow crashed on the A27 while performing a stunt.
At the inquest into their deaths, senior coroner Penelope Schofield concluded the men had died as a result of the manner in which the plane was being flown, and recorded that they had been unlawfully killed.
Mr Hill sought to challenge the conclusion by applying for a judicial review. The application was refused by the High Court.
A spokesperson for the West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner said: "Further to the High Court's decision to refuse permission for Mr Hill to proceed with the judicial review, Mr Hill has now advised that he will not be making a request for an oral hearing to challenge that decision."
