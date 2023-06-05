Hastings stabbing: Boy, 17, faces attempted murder charge
- Published
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Hastings, in East Sussex.
The victim, aged 50, was injured at about 19:50 BST on 15 May, in Bohemia Road.
She was taken to hospital after the attack but has since been discharged, Sussex Police said.
The 17-year-old boy has also been charged with possession of a bladed article. He was remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance.
A 35-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy initially arrested after the incident have been released without charge and will face no further action, the force said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.