Brighton: Fit to leave psychiatric patients kept in A&E for up to a month
Some psychiatric patients are spending up to a month in hospital, despite being medically fit to leave.
The patients are staying in accident and emergency beds at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.
NHS Sussex acknowledged there has been "significant rises in the need for mental health support", including in emergency departments.
It said it was "working hard to support people with mental health needs".
It said it aimed to deliver timely care in an appropriate setting, in a way that prioritised patients' safety and recovery.
A source told the BBC that one patient was in hospital for 31 days while others have spent at least 10 days on the emergency ward.
Sussex Partnership NHS Trust said 20% of its beds were currently occupied by patients with mental health needs who are fit to leave but do not have other care plans in place.
NHS Sussex said it assessed the sometimes complex needs of every person, to ensure there was a clear plan for their care and support.
It also said it had introduced new services for people in crisis, including extended hours of current support.
Analysis
By Mark Norman, health correspondent, BBC South East
A&E staff in Brighton are at the centre of a rather vicious circle.
They find themselves caring for psychiatric patients who are fit enough to leave hospital but who need more specialist care elsewhere, such as inpatient mental health beds or sheltered accommodation.
But there is a lack of capacity.
The wider NHS in Sussex is responsible for the system as a whole but the harsh reality is that if there were easy solutions they would have tried them already.
"We also know there is more to do," said NHS Sussex, "and we are currently reviewing how mental health crisis services are commissioned and provided in order to help us determine further action we can take to improve care for patients."
"We are fully committed to speeding up the safe discharge of patients who no longer need to be in hospital and expect the vast majority of people to be discharged to their home or normal place of residence," said a spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care.