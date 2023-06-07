Southwick: Time capsule from 1961 dug up in shopping square renovation
- Published
A time capsule has been unearthed after 62 years during the renovation of a shopping square in West Sussex.
The lead container dating back to 1961 was found when workers removed a commemorative stone in a pond in Southwick Square.
It contained newspaper cuttings and a council yearbook, Adur and Worthing Councils said.
The capsule will now be put on public display at a museum and reburied with modern-day items.
During work to revive the area, contractors Edburton Construction found the capsule, which had been buried under a stone during the official opening of the original precinct on 29 April, 1961.
The stone was laid by former chairman of West Sussex County Council Lt Col Sir Herbert Shiner and was blessed by Reverend RJ Leave, the rector of Southwick.
The capsule contained newspaper cuttings from the Shoreham Herald and the Brighton and Hove Herald, as well as a Southwick Urban District Council 1960/61 yearbook and a programme to mark the laying of the stone.
'A slice of local history'
It will be put on public display at a museum run by the Southwick Society at the Manor Cottage Heritage Centre, and reburied with a new capsule containing modern-day items when the work is completed in mid-August.
Mary Candy, Southwick Society chairperson, said: "Southwick Urban District Council was a very forward-thinking council with ambitious plans for Southwick in the 60s.
"It is great that they had the foresight to bury these items for future generations to find.
"Of course they had no idea how long the capsule would remain hidden and whilst there will be some people who remember the opening of the square, the majority will not."
Steve Neocleous, Adur District Council's cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, said: "It really is a slice of local history and putting it on display in the heritage centre is a wonderful idea that will give residents and history buffs the chance to see what it looked like when it was officially opened more than 60 years ago."