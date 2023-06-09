Saltdean care home placed in special measures by watchdog
A care home where "people were unsafe and at risk of avoidable harm" has been placed in special measures by a watchdog.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected The Highviews in Saltdean, East Sussex, in March, after concerns had been raised.
At the time of inspection there were six people using the service.
Jiva Healthcare, which owns the home, said it had a new manager who had made "significant changes".
The home provides care and support to people with autism, and people with a learning or physical disabilities, sensory impairment and dementia.
It's overall rating dropped from good to inadequate, as did its ratings for how safe and well-led it was.
The CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, Rebecca Bauers, said: "People told us they could only shower on specific days, and that they spent most of their time by themselves doing puzzles or watching TV.
"One person told us they missed their friends as they were no longer able to visit them without staff support, which wasn't available."
'Risk of harm'
Ms Bauers said a "lack of suitable staff" was behind the issues, which she branded "unacceptable".
She said "a lack of good management" in addition to staffing issues "meant that people were unsafe and at risk of avoidable harm."
But she added: "Staff were kind and caring, and clearly knew people well."
Martin Stean, from Jiva Healthcare, said: "We are looking forward to CQC returning to see the improvements and positive outcomes for people who live in the home that have been made.
"We will continue tirelessly to identify and make further improvements to ensure high quality outcomes for those using our services."
The care home will be closely monitored by the CQC as part of the special measures.
