Newhaven: Man arrested after man and woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of a man and a woman were found at an address in East Sussex.
The 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were discovered in a property in Lewes Road, Newhaven, just after 19:00 BST on Friday.
A 64-year-old man from Brighton is in custody.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Det Ch Insp Kimball Edey said: "We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation, following a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives.
"I understand this will be alarming to the community and there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.
"I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we establish the full circumstances."
