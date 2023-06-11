Newhaven: Man charged with couple's murder after bodies found

Police at scene of Newhaven murderEddie Mitchell
The bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were discovered on Friday

A man has been charged with the murder of a married couple in East Sussex, police have confirmed.

The bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were discovered after police were called to a house in Lewes Road, in Newhaven, on Friday night.

Derek Martin, 64, also known as Derek Glenn, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Eddie Mitchell
Police said the two victims were discovered in a property in Lewes Road

Det Ch Insp Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of the two victims at this extremely difficult time.

"While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened are ongoing, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.

"I'd like to thank the public for their understanding and remind them not to speculate or comment on anything which could jeopardise our investigation in the meantime."

The victims' next of kin have been informed.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.