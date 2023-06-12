Gatwick: Thousands of holidaymakers see flights cancelled amid severe weather
- Published
More than 15,000 holidaymakers have seen their flights cancelled after a storm suspended activity at Gatwick.
EasyJet axed 54 flights due to depart from the airport on Sunday, with a further 55 grounded on Monday.
The airline said it was "impacted by thunderstorm activity" on Sunday, with a knock-on effect on Monday as aircraft and crew were unavailable.
Rail users heading to Gatwick have also been experiencing disruption after a set of points were damaged on Sunday.
EasyJet's website said the flight cancellations were due to "poor weather conditions across the UK and Europe", which caused "extended air traffic control restrictions to all departures and arrivals".
Urgent track repairs
It said the disruption was "outside of our control and considered to be an extraordinary circumstance", meaning it will not pay flight delay compensation.
Gatwick airport said: "Air traffic control suspended flights while a storm passed over the South East."
Meanwhile, Gatwick Express, which runs non-stop trains between the airport and central London, has been suspended.
The operator said it was due to "urgent repairs to the track" after a set of points - which allow trains to move from one line to another - were damaged in the East Croydon area.
Passengers travelling to or from the airport were advised to use Southern and Thameslink services.