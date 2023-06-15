Glyndebourne opera disrupted by Just Stop Oil protest
Three Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted a performance at Glyndebourne, the opera house has said.
The protesters let off a confetti bomb, blew an air horn and started shouting during a show at the Sussex venue.
A Glyndebourne spokeswoman said the incident was formally reported to the police, but officers were not on site and no arrests were made.
The stage was cleared and ushers had peacefully escorted the protesters from the theatre within a minute, she said.
The audience remained inside and were given regular updates.
A video posted on Twitter showed the protest greeted by booing and slow claps.
"We are very sorry to everyone whose visit to Glyndebourne was affected by the protest action today," the spokeswoman said.
"Our highest priority was the safety and security of everyone on site and we would like to thank our staff and performers, whose calm and professional response kept everyone safe and disruption to a minimum."
The disruption occurred at about 17:30 BST during a performance of Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites. The opera restarted after a delay of about 20 minutes.
The BBC has contacted Just Stop Oil for comment.