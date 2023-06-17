Brighton: Teenager arrested after man found unconscious in street

King's Road and West Street in BrightonGoogle
Police are looking for anyone who saw a fight on King's Street close to the junction with West Street early on Saturday

A teenager has been arrested after a man was found unconscious in a Brighton street.

The 30-year-old man from Brighton was found in King's Road at about 03:40 BST on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

An 18-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

Police said they are looking for anyone who witnessed a possible fight in King's Road near the junction of West Street.

