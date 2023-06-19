Asiah Kudi: Mum and baby had strong bond, inquest hears
A foster carer who looked after a baby who died after being left alone by her mother says the pair "appeared to bond very well", an inquest has heard.
Asiah Kudi died in 2019 after her mother Verphy left the 20-month-old baby at her Brighton flat for six days whilst she partied.
A post-mortem examination concluded her cause of death was starvation and influenza.
Kudi is serving a nine-year sentence after admitting manslaughter in 2021.
She was put in a foster placement with carer Amanda Dix when she became pregnant at 15, and stayed with Ms Dix until six months after she gave birth to Asiah.
At an inquest into Asiah's death, Ms Dix says she believed Kudi was a "pretty good mum".
"Vee (Verphy) was nervous when she arrived but settled in well," she said.
"She appeared to bond very well with her daughter. I don't remember any issues between Vee and Asiah".
Ms Dix said Kudi was "attentive" and the two had a "strong bond".
She said: "Apart from timekeeping issues, she never gave me any cause of concern for her parenting."
Verphy Kudi left the placement and moved into her mother's house in Brighton, before moving into a supported accommodation unit run by YMCA Downslink, where she was living at the time of Asiah's death.
Kudi left her daughter at her flat in Brighton on 5 December 2019 and went to London, where she spent her 18th birthday with her boyfriend.
Two days later she attended a concert in Elephant and Castle, south-east London, where she had the DJ announce her birthday. Then on 9 December she moved on to a birthday party in Coventry, before returning to London the next day and then back home to Asiah on 11 December, her trial heard.
The inquest continues.