Asiah Kudi: Baby death could not have been predicted - inquest
- Published
The death of a baby who was left alone for six days while her mother partied could not have been predicted, an inquest has concluded.
Asiah Naveah Kudi starved to death in 2019 after her mother Verphy left the 20-month-old at her Brighton flat.
The East Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield said there was nothing numerous professionals could have done to foresee her death.
Kudi is serving a nine-year sentence after admitting manslaughter in 2021.
At the inquest, Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: "The circumstances of Asiah's death could not have been predicted.
"Verphy's acts were criminal and not normal behaviour."
Kudi left her daughter at her flat in Brighton on 5 December 2019 and went to London, where she spent her 18th birthday with her boyfriend.
Two days later she attended a concert in Elephant and Castle, south-east London, where she had the DJ announce her birthday.
Then, on 9 December, she moved on to a birthday party in Coventry, before returning to London the next day and then back home to Asiah on 11 December, her trial had been told.
After Asiah's death, staff at the supported accommodation where the baby was abandoned discovered from CCTV that Kudi had previously left her daughter alone in her flat.
Less than a month before she died, she was left alone for more than two days.
When asked why staff at the unit had not picked up on this before, Ms Schofield said, in her conclusion: "Staff were looking for unusual behaviour on CCTV. There was no requirement to check Verphy's whereabouts. She was free to come and go as she chose.
"There was no reason for staff to suspect she was going out and leaving Asiah alone."
The coroner concluded Asiah had been unlawfully killed.