Burgess Hill: Firefighters stood down after industrial unit blaze

Damage to buildingEddie Mitchell
Aerial photos at the scene show the extent of the damage
By Christian Fuller
BBC News

Firefighters have left the scene of a blaze at an industrial unit in West Sussex.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing over the unit in Consort Way, Burgess Hill, after the fire started at about 15:00 BST on Monday.

Local residents were urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed at all times.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

"We have now left the scene," a spokesman said.

A prevention and protection team will visit nearby businesses and properties in the coming days to provide fire safety guidance, he added.

The warehouse was used to stock hair and beauty products, including supplies of flammable products such as hairspray.

Eddie Mitchell
The cause of the fire is not yet known

Incident commander Richard Munday previously said the building had been damaged "pretty significantly structurally" but surrounding buildings were largely undamaged.

"Hopefully, the impact to the local community business-wise will be fairly insignificant," he added.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

