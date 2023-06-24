Hove cannabis plants seized after suspected gas leak
A suspected gas leak led to police discovering a haul of cannabis plants when the area was evacuated.
Sussex Police said reports came in of a suspected gas leak in Lansdowne Place in Hove on Friday evening at about 18:30 BST.
Police supported the fire service with road closures as the area was cleared and made safe.
The plants were found during the evacuation, the force said.
A 69-year-old Hove man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody.
A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said the cannabis plants were seized by police.
