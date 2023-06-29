Brighton: Officer sexually assaulted woman in sea during stag do
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in the sea during his stag do.
Laurence Knight, 34, is said to have met the woman, a stranger, in Brighton city centre in July 2021.
The pair headed to the beach before ending up in the water, where the assault took place, the court heard.
Knight, who was a serving officer at the time, was suspended from duty twelve days later, when he was arrested.
Knight, of Leyton, east London, was charged with rape and sexual assault following the incident and denied both charges.
On Thursday, he was found not guilty of rape but convicted of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.
In her police interview, the victim told officers Knight wanted to go into the sea and she did not want to but he persuaded her, telling her "it was his stag night, he was meant to be having fun but it was turning into a rubbish night".
The court heard how the victim said she "repeatedly" told Knight to "stop" when sexual activity started taking place, and reminded him that he was "getting married in two weeks".
Asked during cross-examination why he went into the sea with the woman, he replied: "Quite honestly, I quite enjoyed having the attention."
The victim reported the incident to police later the same day.
The court heard Knight tried to contact the victim over Facebook days later but then deleted the message because he became worried that his fiancée would see it.
Knight was convicted of sexual assault by a majority of ten to two and will be sentenced at a later date.
The Met's directorate of professional standards said misconduct proceedings will start following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
Det Sgt Sean Booth, of Sussex Police, said: "This horrific act involved a serving Metropolitan Police officer who, instead of protecting the public, took advantage of a vulnerable woman.
"Laurence Knight is an offender who has no place in any police force and will now face justice for his crimes."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.