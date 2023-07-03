Brighton & Hove: Cost to charge electric vehicle due to rise
The cost of charging an electric vehicle will rise due to the increasing price of electricity, a council has announced.
Brighton & Hove City Council said global issues impacting on energy prices have led to an increase in bills in homes, and also for suppliers.
The council said many operators across the UK have changed prices or are planning to do so.
Should electricity prices drop, charges will reflect this, the council added.
From 3 July, prices are set to rise by about 50%. A lamppost charger, which had a previous cost of 39p per kwh will change to 61p per kwh.
Brighton & Hove City Council said it was not sustainable for the operator, Blink Charging - formerly EB Charging - to pay more for electricity than it currently charges its users.
