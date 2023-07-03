Sussex PCSO filmed refusing to attend assault at shop
A Sussex Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was shown refusing to respond to an alleged assault in a supermarket, in a video posted on TikTok.
The video shows a man telling the officer about a fight in the Co-op store in Lancing which had been reported to the police.
The PCSO said: "I'm not a response unit."
Sussex Police said it had launched an investigation.
The man who was filmed in conversation with the PCSO said members of the public were trying to stop a shoplifter.
He said to the PCSO: "You need to get round to the Co-op. There's just been a fight round there, because people are trying to stop the shoplifter that you're doing nothing about."
He said: "People have called the police and you're sitting here."
'Clumsy language'
The officer responded: "I'm not a response unit unfortunately."
The man said the sight of the police car would "make them scatter".
The officer replied: "Yeah, but then I have to deal with it.
"That's why I'm here and not round there."
In a statement, Sussex Police said: "We are aware of video footage of a single-crewed Police Community Support Officer being approached by a member of the public to report an incident in Lancing.
"The matter was reported to us and a police officer attended the incident as an emergency. The PCSO also then attended the scene."
Supt Nick Dias said: "We are sorry for the clumsy language used by the PCSO in this exchange and acknowledge the public's concern. A police unit was dispatched to the scene as a matter of priority. Our response to this incident is being reviewed."
Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, said she shared "the public's disappointment and understandable concern" with the video.
"A member of the public sent me the video and I immediately shared it with the Chief Constable who referred the incident to the Sussex professional standards department."
She added: "This is not the sort of response that I would expect and the public deserve."
