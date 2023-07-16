Brighton hotel blaze: Winds hamper firefighters
Strong winds hampered firefighters as they tackled a blaze at a 200-year-old hotel in Brighton.
The fire at the regency-style Royal Albion Hotel - which overlooks Brighton Pier - broke out on Saturday evening.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured but "difficult conditions" meant people had to be evacuated from nearby buildings.
The Old Steine and Kings Road were shut with people told to stay away due to "significant smoke" made worse by wind.
Brighton and Hove City Council opened a rest centre to provide support for people evacuated from their homes.
On Sunday morning, the fire service said it was "scaling back operations" from the blaze, which at its height had 15 fire engines at the scene.
'Heart of our city'
Council leader Bella Sankey said on Saturday night: "These are very sad scenes in our city this evening.
"On behalf of the city council I want to give my thanks to the emergency services for attending the fire at the historic Royal Albion Hotel in the heart of our city.
"We urge everyone to continue following advice from emergency services and to please keep away from the area."
The 219-bedroom hotel, which was built in 1826, is run by Britannia Hotels.
Part of the building was Grade II*-listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.