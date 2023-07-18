Brighton attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Brighton.
Emergency services were called to Whitehawk Close at 12:45 BST on Friday and found a man with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.
A 42-year-old man from Brighton has since been arrested and remains in custody, Sussex Police said.
The force also wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
