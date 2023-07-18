Brighton hotel fire: Sussex Police launch investigation into blaze
A police investigation has begun after a fire at a 200-year-old hotel in Brighton, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) has said.
The fire at the Regency-style Royal Albion Hotel - which overlooks Brighton Pier - broke out on Saturday evening.
Brighton and Hove City Council said parts of the building were "no longer structurally safe" and demolition work would take two to three weeks.
The fire service said it was "scaling back" operations at the hotel.
A spokesman said there would continue to be a reduced presence at the scene, with cordons remaining in place.
A couple's proposal was interrupted by the fire. Jason-Lee Pryer had just asked partner Melanie Nunne for her hand in marriage.
Jason-Lee said there was a smell of smoke outside the room.
"All I knew was that on a summer's day there were bonfires and BBQs. I didn't think it was anything to do with the hotel.
"When I put the ring on her finger and give her a hug I could still smell smoke. We had one glass of prosecco and she went into the bathroom to get changed and the fire alarms went off."
The couple got out of the hotel with just their two rings and Jason-Lee's phone, leaving money, bank cards and clothes in the burning building.
The ESFRS spokesman said: "At the height of this incident, there were 15 fire engines on scene, with support from neighbouring services.
"This was a complex, difficult, and large-scale fire due to the construction of the building and the very high winds."
Properties directly behind the Royal Albion Hotel will remain inaccessible due to the risk of falling debris during the demolition process, Brighton and Hove City Council said.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark Matthews said a large part of the building had been saved from damage, "due to the significant and sustained efforts by crews".
"Our colleagues in West Sussex FRS, London Fire Brigade, Surrey FRS and Kent FRS provided support to ensure that our crews were rotated and relieved without any break in the firefighting effort," he said.
The fire service said no-one had been injured.
A police spokesman said: "Sussex Police are investigating the cause of the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton in liaison with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
"Police were made aware of five rooms where occupants had initially not been accounted for, but they have now all been located safe and well."
The A259 - the road outside the hotel - remains closed.
The 219-bedroom hotel, which was built in 1826, is run by Britannia Hotels.
Part of the building was Grade II*-listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.
