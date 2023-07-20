Worthing: Teenage girl arrested after school forced into lockdown
A teenage girl has been arrested after a secondary school was forced to go into lockdown.
Police were called to Durrington High School in Worthing to a report of a teenager believed to be in possession of a knife at 09:37 BST on Thursday.
Officers attended and a teenage girl was detained and arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.
She remains in police custody, Sussex Police said.
In a post to Facebook, the school said: "There has been an incident in school today, nobody has been harmed, all staff and students acted in accordance with our lockdown procedure."
Police said they are working with the school to establish the full circumstances of the situation.
Chief inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: "I would like to reassure the public that this was a fast-moving, contained situation in which no-one was harmed, and there is no wider safety risk."
