Last minute appeal fails to save Portslade library
- Published
Campaigners have failed in their bid to save a Portslade library from closing.
Funding for the Mile Oak Library was cut when Brighton and Hove City Council set its budget earlier this year, saving £35,000.
The library was forced to close on Friday after a meeting of the full council upheld the decision.
Campaigner Victoria Smith said: "This decision will impact disproportionately on women, children, those with mobility issues and the elderly."
The library, which is in the grounds of the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA), has also functioned as the the school's library.
Ms Smith said: "Mile Oak Library's opening hours and activities have been very restricted due to its position in PACA."
'Difficult to find'
Ms Smith said: "This curtails the extent that early years providers and primary and special schools can engage with the community library.
"The library's current position inside PACA removes obvious external frontage, making it very difficult to find and hiding it from any new members of the community who don't know that Mile Oak has its own library."
Labour councillor Leslie Pumm, who chairs the council's Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights Committee, said closing libraries was difficult but the council had to make "tough choices".
Mr Pumm said that he was meeting North Portslade councillors to find a new "warm hub" for winter in the area to support people during the "cost of living crisis".
He said: "There are no viable suggestions for making the savings without closing the library."
