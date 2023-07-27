Man injured in Eastbourne hit-and-run at zebra crossing
A man has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run, Sussex Police have said.
The man was using a zebra crossing in Upperton Road in Eastbourne at about 19:50 BST on Wednesday when he was hit by a dark coloured car.
Police said the car failed to stop at the scene. The man was treated at the scene for serious injuries.
Any witnesses, or those with dash cam or CCTV footage, or anyone who has seen a vehicle with "obvious damage" have been asked to contact Sussex Police.
