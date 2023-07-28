Arrests after man killed in Eastbourne hit-and-run
- Published
Several people have been arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run, Sussex Police have said.
A man in his 70s was hit as he used a zebra crossing in Upperton Road in Eastbourne at about 19:50 BST on Wednesday.
Sussex Police said the man's next of kin have been informed.
Any witnesses, or those with dashcam or CCTV footage, or anyone who has seen a vehicle with "obvious damage" have been asked to contact Sussex Police.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.