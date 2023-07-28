Charlie Cosser: Teenager pleads guilty to murdering 'caring' boy
A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the murder of a teenager in a West Sussex village at the weekend.
Charlie Cosser, 17, died in hospital on Tuesday, after being stabbed at an address in Warnham near Horsham, West Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.
He is due to be sentenced on 11 September.
Charlie, from Milford in Surrey, was previously described by his family as "the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for".
His father Martin, mother Tara, older brother Adam and younger sister Eloise said: "Our lives have been destroyed.
"Despite courageously battling right till the very end of his young and innocent life, his injuries were too severe.
"His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him."
